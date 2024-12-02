Payment Alliance International and Planet Payment enter strategic alliance

As per the agreement, ATM Currency Exchange, PAI’s currency conversion solution for ATMs powered by Planet Payment, a provider of international and multi-currency payment processing services, is now live at 5,000 ATMs processing on PAIs nationwide ATM network.

Payment Alliance International (PAI) provides ATM processing and maintenance services, ATM equipment sales and support, and ATM branding programs. PAI also offers payment and small business solutions including credit, debit and prepaid card acceptance services.

Planet Payment is a provider of international payment processing and multi-currency processing services. The company’s point-of-sale and ecommerce services help merchants sell goods and services to consumers, and together with the ATM services are integrated within the payment card transaction flow, enabling acquiring customers, their merchants and consumers to shop, pay, transact and reconcile payment transactions in multiple currencies, geographies and channels.

In recent news, financial institution First Hawaiian Bank has partnered with Planet Payment to launch a new system that accepts multiple, international currencies at The Westin Resort Guam.