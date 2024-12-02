PayMaya, Total partner for cashless payments in the Philippines

Total and PayMaya are kicking off their collaboration with the oil company’s flagship service station in Alabang, allowing motorists and travelers to enjoy a streamlined cashless experience for paying for gas, purchasing convenience store items, or buying on-the-go meals.

Under the partnership, Total Alabang will now accept cashless payments through PayMayas all-in-one payments device and through its e-wallet app, via PayMaya QR.

Aside from offering cashless payment options at the fuel terminals, Total will also be deploying the same payment terminals to its Bonjour convenience store and Cafe Bonjour at the Alabang station. PayMaya said more Total branches across the Philippines would soon be enabled with this cashless payments acceptance solutions.