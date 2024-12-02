PayMaya, onestore.ph team up for online payments

The two partners have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the entry of the PayMaya prepaid online payment solution to facilitate e-transactions on the onestore.ph mobile store.

According to Philstar, the DOST wants to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) improve their productivity and profitability. On the other side, through this partnership, PayMaya will be able to enable not only the government, but also companies from the private sector in the payments processing space.