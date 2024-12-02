



The Business Payments App is designed to address the common challenges faced by SMEs, including cash flow issues, delayed payments, and limited access to affordable credit. By providing an accessible platform for handling B2B payments, even for suppliers who do not accept card payments, the app improves operational efficiency. It allows business owners to use both commercial and retail credit cards for various payments, including those to suppliers, renters, and contractors, thereby offering up to 55 days of interest-free credit on existing cards.











With a user-friendly interface and improved cash flow management features, the PayMate app enables SMEs to allocate resources efficiently, facilitating quick payments and operational agility. By extending credit card use beyond traditional expenses, it introduces new flexibility in financial management. Built on a PCI DSS-certified platform, the app ensures robust security for transactions, helping businesses pursue growth and financial stability.





Fintech growth in Malaysia: helping SMEs with digital solutions

The fintech landscape in Malaysia has seen growth in recent years, driven by an increasing number of SMEs and a rising demand for digital financial solutions. SMEs contribute approximately 38.2% to the country’s GDP and account for around 97% of total business establishments. This significant presence has spurred the development of fintech solutions tailored to meet the needs of these businesses, particularly in areas such as payments, lending, and financial management.

Regulatory support has also played a crucial role in fostering fintech innovation in Malaysia. The Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) has implemented various initiatives, including the Financial Technology Sandbox, which allows fintech companies to test their solutions in a controlled environment. This regulatory framework promotes collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintech startups, enabling the creation of more robust and secure financial products. Additionally, the Malaysian government has shown commitment to optimising the digital economy through initiatives like the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint, which aims to increase the contribution of digital technologies to the economy and improve access to financial services for SMEs.