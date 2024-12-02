Paym reaches one million users

According to the company, during that time just over GBP 6.5 million has been sent using the service.

Customers of Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Cumberland Building Society, Danske Bank, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Santander and TSB have been able to send and receive Paym payments since launch.

Later this year, Paym is set to expand further becoming available to more than nine out of ten current account holders.

Customers need to register their mobile number and select the current account they want to receive payments into. Paym is integrated into the existing mobile banking or payment apps offered by participating banks and building societies.