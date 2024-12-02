payleven to launch NFC mobile chip & PIN card readers in Europe

NFC transactions in the UK are becoming increasingly common, with approximately 35.9 million contactless cards in circulation in the UK, used to make 8.5 million contactless transactions each month, according to the UK Cards Association. The card reader to be launched by payleven combines mobile chip & PIN technology for debit and credit card payments with NFC, allowing payleven customers to accept contactless payments wherever they are.

As with the existing payleven chip & PIN card reader, the NFC version is set to have no fixed costs, no minimum monthly payments and no fixed contract.

payleven is a provider of mobile card payments. Based on a ‘plug and pay’ principle, payleven merchants can provide their clients with chip & PIN debit and credit card payments via their smartphone or tablet devices.

In November 2013, payleven has unveiled its entry into the French market. payleven’s solution for mobile card payments is set to be launched as test run first.