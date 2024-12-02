payleven launches contactless card reader in Europe

Business owners in the UK, Netherlands and France can purchase the new card reader online on payleven’s website, with more countries to follow during the next weeks. Starting with December 8, the card reader will also be available in retail locations, including Apple stores in all ten European countries in which payleven is currently active.

While British and Italian mobile point-of-sale merchants are already familiar with contactless payments, payleven pioneers with the roll-out of its NFC technology in France and the Netherlands.

In 2013, payleven launched its chip-and-PIN card reader, which is currently available in eleven markets in Europe and South America. Apart from card payments, the solution provides tools that help business owners simplify their daily business, such as sales reporting and the option to email customers their receipts.

Currently there are approximately 58 million contactless cards available in the UK.