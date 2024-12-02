Payless closes its 2,100 US stores and plans to shut down online store

Liquidation sales began in February 2019 and stores will begin closing in March, though most will stay open until May 2019. Moreover, Payless plans to shut down its online store as well. The company could file for bankruptcy for a second time by the end of February 2019, according to reports.

Founded in 1956 in the US, Payless has more than 3,600 locations in 40 countries and over 18,000 employees, according to its website. A spokesperson said its international franchises and Latin American stores will not be affected.

The company first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2017, when it closed roughly 400 stores, reorganising and cutting millions of dollars in debt.