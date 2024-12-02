PayLease rolls out mobile rent payment solutions for residents

Following the launch, residents of communities who use PayLease can download an iPhone or Android app to pay their rent with a mobile device. PayLease has also designed a mobile-optimised website that is compatible for residents to make a payment with any smartphone or tablet.

In addition to paying rent and HOA dues, residents using the mobile app can sign up for email or text reminders, view current and past payments, and set up automatic payments. Residents can also use the app to make changes to their account or add new payment methods. Users can also log into the app with their Google+ or Facebook credentials.

PayLease is an electronic payments provider for the property management industry, specifically targeting the multifamily, single family, HOA and commercial markets. PayLease enables property managers to accept and manage rent payments and HOA payments via a secure online interface. With PayLease, residents are able to pay their property manager using an e-check or with a credit card.