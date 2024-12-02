PayLeap, Ecwid in online payments deal

After setting up an account and creating a transaction key within PayLeap, Ecwid merchants choose PayLeap for their payment processor settings to start taking payments for their online stores.

PayLeap offers a PCI-certified payment gateway solution that enables merchants to securely accept payments over the internet or any other payment application where the credit card is not physically present at the point of sale, such as mail/phone order, call centers and recurring billing.

Acculynk secures online transactions with software-only services backed by an encryption framework that provides security for issuers, EFT networks, merchants and payment processors. Acculynk’s PaySecure utilizes a graphical PIN-pad for the entry of a consumer’s PIN online and is available to merchants.

Ecwid is a cloud-based ecommerce platform that allows SMBs to create professional online stores and embed them into any existing web, mobile, or social site. Ecwid has over 400,000 registered merchants in 175 countries, and is available in 45 languages.