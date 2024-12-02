PayLane launches Evolve solution for European businesses expanding global

Via Evolve launch, PayLanes partners help customers incorporate a company in the preferred chosen European country. They will guide customers through all the paperwork and will take care of everything that has to be done to launch a company in the preferred country of choice.

Customers only need to fill out a form and, based on the information you provide, PayLane will recommend customers the best partner to handle their request. Morever, customers get a PayLane account for their new company, so they may not need to worry about selling products and services. PayLane enables new businesses to accept payments in 160+ currencies and 30+ payment methods from all over the world.

Among payment services offered on setting up a bank account via PayLane, customers get access to recurring payments, API/Payment Form integration, Automatic Payment Optimizer, transaction descriptors, mobile payments and more.