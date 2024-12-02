PayKey closes USD 10 milion in Series B funding

The founding round was led by MizMaa and also included SBI Group, Digital Ventures, SixThirty, Fintech71, The FinLab, and additional investors. The funds will be allocated toward product development and global expansion.

The company’s patent solution Mobile Banking Keyboard allows smartphone users to complete common actions from within any mobile application without having to open a bank’s app.

The startup works with certain companies, like Westpac (Australia), Davivienda (Columbia), UOB (Singapore), Garanti (Turkey), Sparebank (Norway), and Bank Leumi (Israel). That number is expected increase in the following months.