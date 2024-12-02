PayJunction launches No-code Payments Integration platform

PayJunction ensured the seamless integration of new payment features into its No-code Integration Platform. This integration was designed to offer Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers the assurance that their software's payment features remain current without straining developer resources.

The No-code Payments Integration browser extension simplifies the traditionally intricate process of payment integration. It eliminates the need for custom coding, API management, and certification cycles. By adopting this approach, software providers can allocate their resources towards core product development and innovative endeavours.

What are some of the platform's main features?

PayJunction’s platform includes several noteworthy features such as:

In-person Transactions: utilising cloud-connected Smart Terminals, businesses can accept EMV and contactless payments.

Digital Invoices: customers receive digital ‘pay-by-link’ requests via email, facilitating immediate payment submission.

Telephone Orders: staff can input payment data into either a connected terminal or their software's form, followed by sending customers secure pay-by-link requests.

Customer Recharge: existing customer information can be utilised for new purchases.

Recurring and Subscription Payments: businesses with subscription models can conveniently automate subsequent payments after securing initial payment details.

Refunds: the platform expedites hassle-free transaction refunds.

ACH Processing: secure bank-to-bank transfers, including real-time fund availability, are accepted.

The security features implemented in No-code Payments Integration were designed to bring peace of mind to ISVs and business owners. The browser extension allows point-of-sale (POS) and business management software solutions to process payments devoid of storing or transmitting sensitive cardholder information. This approach streamlines PCI compliance and significantly reduces the risk of data breaches.

Developers can leverage PayJunction’s No-code Payments Integration along with low-code webhooks to expand acceptance capabilities and tailor workflows and business logic to specific demands. This flexibility empowers developers to craft secure, fully integrated omnichannel experiences encompassing in-person, online, and digital-driven purchases.

In January 2023, Payjunction integrated with Plaid to simplify ACH enrolment, reduce fraud, and save money. Integrating Plaid’s secure account-to-account (A2A) bank connectivity technology with PayJunction’s payment gateway will allow B2B and B2C businesses to easily extend to their customers a simple way to pay for goods and services via direct bank transfer, whether online or via invoicing. PayJunction routes the transactions via the low-cost ACH processing rails, which can result in significant savings versus payments made with credit and debit cards.