PayItSimple and Spreedly add 30 new payment gateways

The two companies have completed integration with an additional 30 payment gateways, which makes PayItSimple now integrated with approximately 70% of all payment gateways in the US.

Spreedly allows merchants and platforms to store credit cards and create a universal token that can be sent to more than 90 payment gateways or third party order APIs in over 80 countries.

PayItSimple offers consumer credit with securitization, just like a regular credit card transaction, to all sizes of merchants/retailers. PayItSimple USA was founded by veterans of the finance and retail industries.