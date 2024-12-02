Payhub integrates with third-party systems to boost online payments capabilities

This will enable customers to get paid directly from their own company website and with customizable web receipts.

According to Lon Sun from Payhub.com, this is part of the company’s strategy to provide ecommerce and online payment capabilities for their merchants. The company also allows businesses to manage credit card payments with mobile devices such as the IPad, IPod touch, IPhone, and Android.

Payhub is a merchant services provider that focuses on providing an integrated line of payment products to its clients. Payhub enables merchants to accept payments in their store, through their smartphone, and on their website.