Payhawk partners with Wise Platform





Through this collaboration, Payhawk launched a new International Payments feature integrating Wise’s global payments network into its platform. Payhawk customers are now able to reimburse employees and pay suppliers internationally in over 50 currencies in 160 countries.











The partnership’s objective and capabilities

With this integration, customers can leverage more cost-effective solutions for global money transfers directly from the Payhawk platform, being able to pay suppliers conveniently, irrespective of their currency or location. Payhawk provides businesses with an end-to-end Accounts Payable solution, including approval workflows to control spending, AI-powered data extraction, and native integrations with accounting software to automate manual processes. The two companies aim to offer finance teams a single tool to efficiently manage the end-to-end lifecycle of their global business expenses.



According to Payhawk’s officials, the company introduced this new feature based on feedback received from its customer base requiring faster, cost-effective, and secure global payments. With the International Payments capability, Payhawk aims to allow customers to easily manage and complete all global payments within a single platform, creating improved effectiveness and control over their spending.



Representatives from Wise Platform stated that the partnership’s objective is to provide businesses with a simplified international payment experience. Considering the current global economy, businesses require the ability to make international payments in multiple currencies to various locations. The integration aims to enable Payhawk customers to receive enhanced payment capabilities that suit their business needs and requirements.





Past developments from Payhawk