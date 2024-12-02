Payhawk integrates with American Express

Through this collaboration, US Business and Corporate Card Members can now issue virtual cards with built-in spend controls and manage business expenditures globally. Additionally, users have the opportunity to earn rewards on eligible American Express Cards when using virtual cards for payments. Payhawk's involvement in the American Express SyncTM Commercial Partner Programme facilitates this integration.

In the official press release, representatives from Payhawk underscored the significance of partnering with American Express to offer customers enhanced control, security, and cash flow management. By integrating American Express virtual Cards into their platform, Payhawk aims to simplify finance operations for businesses, providing a unified solution integrated with their ERP system.

This integration aims to help Payhawk customers with eligible American Express Cards to regulate out-of-policy spend by issuing virtual cards directly from the Payhawk platform. They can also streamline accounting tasks, potentially saving multiple days each month, through instant expense submissions and automatic receipt chasing on virtual cards. Moreover, customers can access enhanced visibility on billing statements for eligible American Express accounts enrolled in Payhawk, facilitating reconciliation by viewing on-demand virtual Card transactions. Furthermore, the integration accelerates the month-end process by syncing all virtual card transaction data to their ERP system in real time.

Other developments from Payhawk

In January 2024, Payhawk obtained an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence in the UK granted by the Financial Conduct Authority.Following this announcement, the new UK EMI licence was set to give Payhawk the possibility to directly issue electronic money, facilitate digital payments, and provide card issuance tools and payment services to new and existing customers in the region.

The Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence was granted from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after extensive due diligence into Payhawk’s compliance, financial, and operational processes and procedures.