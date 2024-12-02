Paygoo partners Wirecard to take over Nordic prepaid market

Paygoo have recently launched their first prepaid reloadable MasterCard following the previous launch of their MasterCard Gift Card programme earlier in 2016.

Paygoos MasterCard gift card programme is sold through Reitan Convenience stores in Norway and Sweden. The offered gift card product can be used at over 35 million merchants worldwide instore or online through the MasterCard acceptance network. The Paygoo gift cards are also available to the corporate market as a reward or incentive mechanism for their employees or third parties.

The new Paygoo Reload MasterCard targets foreign workers and the unbanked and has initially launched successfully in Norway. An imminent launch in Sweden will soon follow to secure wide reach and adoption across the Nordics, prnewswire.co.uk continues.

Wirecard Card Solutions is a specialist for prepaid card issuance.

