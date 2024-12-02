PayGate teams up with Trans Africa Solutions

Until now, barcoded invoices, which allow cash settlement, have been the exclusive domain of large companies which have had to negotiate individual deals with retailers and undergo integration processes. Ecommerce offerings have been denied this option, which has significantly constrained their access to certain markets.

“SCode’s solution will allow all businesses to sell online to generate electronic barcode invoices using all internet platforms, for goods or services being purchased. It also enables the large number of consumers who prefer to use cash, or who don’t have bank cards, to make payment for online purchases – solving the challenge for both the consumer and the retailer,” said Brendon Williamson, PayGate’s head of business development.

Ecommerce has traditionally relied on card payments or EFT transactions. This has effectively cut off a large percentage of the population who may still not trust online payments, or who may be unbanked. The network of retailers which currently accept the SCode cash, debit or credit card payments include OK, Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, House & Home, USave and all post office outlets, with other large retail chains coming on line in early 2016, creating one of the most extensive retail payment networks in Southern Africa.

The PayGate – SCode solution provides integration that can be added with no additional development required by the merchant. Even with the cash element, the system allows for automatic reconciliation, streamlining the transaction process for merchants. PayGate plans to expand the SCode offering into further African markets, many of which remain predominantly cash-based.