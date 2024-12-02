PayGate launches developer support, rewards programme

Brendon Williamson, general manager for business development at PayGate, has claimed that the company has more than 2,000 registered developers. Williamson has also stated that the developers who sign up for the approved developer programme will get access to free technical support as well as documentation library.

Approved developers will also receive rewards for referrals. The rewards programme will run in addition to the shopping cart plugins PayGate already offers, including WooCommerce and Shopify.

PayGate is a payment service provider that offers online retailers services to accept electronic payments. It offers merchants connections to multiple acquirers and manages the technical connections and relationships with the banks, card, and payment networks.

It also offers risk management services with payment notifications, settlement reports and fraud protection. PayGate is linked to more than 70 banks in over 30 countries and has been providing online payment services since 1999.