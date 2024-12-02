PayFuture secures EMI licence





Following this announcement, PayFuture will be enabled to offer convenient and efficient digital services to its customers. Its technology platform will be combined with its expertise and understanding of the industry for providing companies with the necessary access to untapped markets.

The EMI licence will offer PayFuture the cpability to issue electronic money, facilitate digital payments as well as money disbursements, and provide users with a range of other payment solutions, in order to reach the preferences and needs of its clients. The company aims to stay committed to its focus on maintaining transparency with its customer base, as well as meeting the regulatory compliance of the industry while offering improved payment services and tools.











FCA’s past partnerships and strategic launches

The Financial Conduct Authority recently checked sites in Exeter, Nottingham, and Sheffield, which were suspected of hosting illegal crypto ATMs back at the beginning of May 2023. The inspectors were part of an operation with the Southwest Regional Organised Crime Unit, Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, as well as the Nottinghamshire Police Force. According to the press release published at the time, officials from the FCA mentioned that crypto ATMs that were operating without an FCA registration were illegal and they needed to be stopped.

In April 2023, FCA selected the UK-based digital sandbox provider NayaOne for building and operating its permanent digital sandbox. The enterprise ran two digital sandbox pilots between 2020 and 2022, which had given startups access to synthetic and publicly available data assets to test, train, and validate their services. FCA announced that it would make the digital sandbox product permanent starting in the summer of 2023.

The Digital Sandbox is a competitive programme, which has a seamless selection process that evaluates companies and businesses based on their potential to make a significant impact on the financial services industry.

Earlier in the same month, the Financial Conduct Authority planned to require 20,000 regulated companies to begin the procedure of reporting on their financial resilience in order to protect customers and clients. The announcement represented one of the steps the FCA took in its focus on minimising the harm, loss, and unsafety of markets and users when the overall business failed.

Following this decision, the Financial Construct Authority prioritised ensuring that firms and enterprises meet their financial resource requirements, in order for the company to run efficiently and securely and the privacy to be maintained for both the business and its clients. Even in the case of failure, FCA was set to focus on the customers and on a way to minimise the harm they might face.