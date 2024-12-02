PayFort rolls on card-on-delivery service for customers and merchants in UAE

The new card-on-delivery service will first be piloted with SOUQ.com, an online retail and marketplace platform in the Middle East, in the UAE before being rolled out to other countries across the region. PayFort will make the card-on-delivery service available to other merchants across the region at a later date.

According to State of Payments 2016, about 50% of consumers in the Arab world prefer to pay in cash and cash-on-delivery (COD) customers remain a significant segment of the Middle East’s ecommerce market. However, the percentage of card purchases is growing and many experienced online shoppers now prefer to use credit cards.

PayFort and SOUQ.com believe that the new card-on-delivery service is another initiative that will help build trust in ecommerce and card payments amongst today’s COD customers.

The volume of online payments made in the Arab world could reach more than USD 69 billion of transactions per annum by the year 2020. According to State of Payments, the region is seeing increased growth in consumer acceptance to pay online. Saudi Arabia and the UAE lead the region in online payments.

PayFort is the payment platform for the ecommerce websites across the Arab world — beIN SPORTS, Souq.com, Landmark, Jumbo Electronics, talabat.com, flynas, Air Arabia, Flyin, Musafir, Bayt, DrBridge, goejaza KidZania live, GTA Travel, Ousta, Hedeya Store, Gezira Travel, Triptanza, NOOR ADSL, SmartMart, Ariika and Eventtus.