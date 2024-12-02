PAYFORT partners Amadeus e-Power to offer online travel payment solution

Amadeus e-Power helps travel agencies grow their ecommerce presence and provide customers with the ability to shop and book travel via an agency’s website or mobile app.

Online travel is now the fastest growing payments sector in MENA. According to PAYFORT’s State of Payments 2016 research, online payments in the region’s travel sector grew by 42%, from USD 3.195 billion in 2014 to USD 4.549 billion in 2015. Meanwhile, online transactions in the airline sector grew by 17%, from USD 10.20 billion in 2014 to USD 11.97 billion in 2015.

The fastest growing online travel markets were identified as the UAE, which showed an increase in transactions from USD 1.14 billion in 2014 to USD 1.65 billion in 2015, a 45% increase; and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which saw a 68% increase in transactions, from USD 0.92 billion in 2014 to USD 1.55 billion in 2015. PAYFORT expects the volume of ecommerce transactions in the Middle East’s travel sector to exceed USD 15 billion per annum by the year 2020.

E-Power also integrates Amadeus Master Pricer, a fare search technology, which gives out the least expensive bookable fares, and also convenient itineraries and a wide choice of airlines, together with date flexibility, all with real-time availability.

PAYFORT accepts a variety of payment methods, including local currency payments from services such as Fawry in Egypt, SADAD in Saudi Arabia, and e-Dirham in the UAE.