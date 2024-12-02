PayFort introduces zero security deposit on transactions

Under this program, qualifying SMEs will enable customer online payment services through PayFort network. SME merchants are able to process card payments through multiple channels, both domestic and international, through mediums including ecommerce and PayFort’s One-Page Checkout, and they have access to services and products such as the fraud management tool and mobile applications.

According to a research delegated by Google, 18% of SMBs in the UAE are online, while small businesses in Saudi Arabia and Egypt register at 15% and 7%, respectively.

PayFort supports credit/debit card payments through global payment providers including American Express, cashU, Mastercard and Visa.