PAYFORT integrates SADAD Account via FORT for enhanced customer ecommerce experience

SADAD offers bill payment transactions via Saudi banks, enhancing payments for bank account holders. Now merchants that use the FORT will be able to offer Saudi consumers the option to have purchases deducted directly from their bank accounts, via the addition of the SADAD account.

SADAD Payment System (SADAD) was established by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) to be the national Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) service provider for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Using the SADAD account with the FORT, Saudi enterprises will be able to offer online payment options to an expanded consumer base,” explains Omar Soudodi, Managing Director of PAYFORT. “SADAD offers consumers a new way to pay via their own bank accounts, while FORT integrates with SADAD, providing new means for merchants to offer the SADAD account as a payment option.”

The addition of the SADAD account to the FORT means that merchants only have to integrate one API (Application Programming Interface) with their online stores in order to add bank account payments to the choice of payment methods offered to online customers. FORT comes with a new dashboard to help enterprises optimise their payment processes and increase conversions.

By integrating PayFort’s FORT system, merchants can also make online payment available to shoppers through credit/debit card payment, through globally recognized payment leaders including Mastercard, Visa, American Express and CASHU.

PAYFORT is the payment platform for ecommerce websites across the Arab world — such as Souq.com, IKEA.com, OLX, Landmark, Al Tayyar Travel Group, flynas, Air Arabia, Abdul Samad Al Qurashi and flyin.