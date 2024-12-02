PAYFORT enters partnership with Government of Ajman

The partnership will pave the way for a consolidation of payment interfaces across government channels, enabling users to pay all government services via a single gateway. AjmanPay, the emirate’s unified smart payment gateway, will offer more options, including the use of local or international credit and debit cards, or the use of various digital wallets.

The Government of Ajman will also use PAYFORT as payment provider to introduce a pay-via-instalments service within the AjmanPay online portal and mobile app, supported by the majority of the main issuing banks in the UAE.

The launch of AjmanPay is part of the Government of Ajman’s commitment to adopt digital solutions to meet the growing needs and expectations of citizens, residents, industry, and investors. The new smart payment gateway will be one of many new digital initiatives that will allow government customers to conduct a variety of government-related transactions online without having to physically visit a government service centre.