PayFort enables meeza cardholders to shop online via its payment gateway

The meeza card is a financial inclusion initiative from the Egyptian government, as it pushes towards a cashless society, paving the way for further growth in online payments. The card will allow citizens to receive and make payments electronically, while also making it possible for them to pay their bills via ATMs and at government departments.

Furthermore, meeza cardholders will be able to use their card to pay online via PayFort’s payment gateway, in partnership with Commercial International Bank (CIB), one of Egypt’s largest private sector banks.

PayFort, an Amazon company, provides online payments for buyers and sellers in the Arab world, delivering payment solutions that suit the region’s online buying habits and trends.