PAYFORT, DHL Express team up for online payments in MENA

As part of the collaboration, DHL Express customers across the region are allowed to complete shipment payments online in their local currencies via debit and credit cards, as well as to protect them against fraudulent usage and other security concerns. Moreover, DHL will provide its customers with a broader range of payment options, making it easier for customers across the region to take their businesses from local to global, without limitations. The company will also offer a secure logistics process to reduce the need for physical cash payments.

Customers will be enabled to pay using local payment methods including mada card or SADAD in Saudi Arabia, KNET in Kuwait, and via Meeza card in Egypt, along with Apple pay in the UAE. In addition, PAYFORT and DHL Express partnership will cover eight countries in the MENA region: Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.