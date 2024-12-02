PAYFORT acquires White Payments to help empower new generation of entrepreneurs

PAYFORT will use White Payments’ platform to create a new program to allow startups and small businesses track their online payment options. PAYFORT has provided online payments services for buyers and sellers across the Arab world, delivering a suite of payment solutions that are tailored to Arab online buying habits and trends.

The company has forged relationships with banks across the region and today, PAYFORT supports credit/debit card payment, through global businesses like American Express, cashU, MasterCard, and Visa. Launched in 2014, White Payments developed a suite of plug-ins and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) that allow online payment functionality to be integrated into websites, without additional alterations.