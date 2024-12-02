Payfone partners GSMA to provide fraud-free login experiences to companies

Payfone is a mobile and digital identity authentication solutions provider. The company provides businesses with Identity Certainty - the ability to confirm that their customers are who they say they are.

Payfone and the GSMA’s Mobile Connect authentication technology fulfill the need for enterprises in Spain to engage more with their customers. Payfone’s Trust Platform and Trust Score replace traditional identity verification processes such as passwords, knowledge-based security questions and SMS one-time passcodes with instant, invisible, and zero-knowledge digital authentication.

Payfone and Mobile Connect’s secure authentication technology will be available to Spanish enterprises in mid-February 2019.