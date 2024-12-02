Payfone, Orange to fight identity fraud in new global markets

By leveraging Orange’s European footprint, Payfone will extend its cybersecurity and authentication products to France, Spain, Romania, and Poland, with additional countries going live in 2019.

With 85 million identities stolen in France alone in 2016, and 57% of French companies falling victim to some type of cyberattack, the partnership will give enterprises in these four countries the ability to protect their customers and their organizations against SIM swap and other forms of identity fraud through Payfones identity authentication technology.

In addition to bringing Payfones products, which include Instant Authentication for Mobile, Identity Pre-Fill and Trust Score, to new international markets, the Payfone-Orange partnership will help to satisfy demand from existing Payfone clients looking to utilize Payfone solutions across their international portfolios of operations.