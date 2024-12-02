Payfone, EnStream develop mobile federated authentication service

The service will initially launch in Canada and will be backed by participating mobile providers from EnStream, which is a joint venture of the wireless providers Bell Mobility, Rogers Communications, and TELUS Communications.

The new partnership will see EnStream’s Mobile Connect solution brought together with Payfone’s Trust Score identity and fraud analytics solution. The end result will replace passwords and two-factor authentication with a new mobile ID service.

The system will automatically secure its online connections if a user’s phone is reported lost or stolen, and it will not store any personally identifiable information on the phone itself. Users will also have information and control over where and how their digital identities are utilized.

Payfone and EnStream first announced their collaboration in April 2018 when it was revealed that Payfone would bring its digital identity services to Canada.