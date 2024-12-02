Payfone benefits USD 24 mln funding led by TransUnion

TransUnion will upgrade its existing IDVision with iovation suite of products by integrating Payfones Trust Platform and Trust Score. Payfone also announced that TransUnion will become Payfones primary partner for regulated identity verification information.

Payfones Trust Platform and Trust Score seek to 2bring trust to the digital economy by enabling businesses to instantly verify customers while thwarting fraud and cyberattacks in real time – all within a privacy-first, zero-knowledge framework.