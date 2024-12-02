Payfirma teams up with LemonStand for ecommerce payment method

As per the agreement, merchants can use LemonStand’s ecommerce platform to build an online shopping experience while accepting and managing their payments using Payfirma’s multichannel payment API.

Payfirma provides a number of hardware and software services on a single platform to help businesses accept debit and credit card payments in stores, online through their company website or remotely using smartphones and tablets as mobile terminals.

LemonStand is an ecommerce platform, with a cloud based software that allows merchants implement a customized shopping experience.