Payfirma partners CWB to offer omni-channel merchant services platform in Canada

PayHQ allows the group to add a fully integrated, omni-channel merchant services platform to its growing portfolio of business services products. Payfirma is a payments company providing payments technology for credit unions, banks, and other financial institutions across North America from one single source.

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization serving businesses and individuals across Canada. Operating from its headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, CWB’s key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through 42 branches of Canadian Western Bank and Internet banking services provided by Canadian Direct Financial (CDF).