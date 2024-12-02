Payfirma launches API to allow online, mobile payments

As a result, developers can now use Payfirma’s API to build products for accepting payments online and on mobile devices. The API integrates with Payfirma’s other products including the mobile payment app, tablet POS, web terminal and recurring billing as well as Payfirma’s cloud based platform.

Payfirma provides a number of hardware and software services on a single platform to help businesses accept debit and credit card payments in stores, online through their company website or remotely using smartphones and tablets as mobile terminals.

In February 2014, Payfirma has launched a recurring billing solution to its suite of payment products.