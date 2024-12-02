Payfinia partners with Early Warning Services to offer Paze SM



Independent payment services firm Payfinia has announced its partnership with Early Warning Services to offer Paze SM, an online checkout solution, to its customers.

Following this announcement, participating financial institutions will be given the possibility to leverage Payfinia's digital wallet services, which were developed in order to streamline the secure exchange of eligibility information and enable efficient access to the Paze digital wallet checkout experience.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Payfinia x Early Warning Services partnership

In order to ensure comprehensive user privacy and compliance, Payfinia’s digital wallet service was developed as a computing layer that protects critical user data supplied by financial institutions. At the same time, the confidential computing overlay service aims to enable Payfinia to process and analyse financial data in a safe environment, aiming to ensure both speed and security for the financial institution and its digital wallet users.

Through the partnership with Payfinia, credit unions and community financial institutions will now have the possibility to access a more streamlined way to offer Paze. According to officials of the companies, Payfinia’s capabilities will help extend the reach of Paze, as well as bring a fast, easy, and convenient online checkout experience to more consumers.

As more clients and individuals are demanding an improved ecommerce checkout experience, and they prefer to initiate the checkout process through a digital banking solution that is offered by their financial institution, the collaboration aims to improve the overall digital wallet experience revenue in order to reach the expectations of users.



