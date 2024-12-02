PayFi, The Clearing House enable the RTP network for community banks

PayFi will accelerate community banks’ participation in real-time payments on the RTP network developed by The Clearing House (TCH).

PayFi is a real-time payment processor company focused on accelerating the adoption of real-time payments and relationship banking for community banks. PayFi helps banks to define and deliver payments strategies and enable payment features including ISO 20022 messaging functionalities on PayFi’s Branch99 Real-Time Platform through simple APIs.