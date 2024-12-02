Payfare partners Upside to offer cashback rewards

DasherDirect cardholders in the US can now take advantage of Upside promotions at 50,000 gas and food retailers nationwide. Payfare wants to find new ways to help their users financially. DasherDirect cardholders can claim a personalised fuel, restaurant or grocery offer in the Perks section of their DasherDirect app at eligible retail locations. Offers include up to USD 0.25/gal cashback on fuel and up to 45% cash back on food which are automatically earned at the point of sale when the purchase is made with the DasherDirect prepaid debit card powered by Payfare.

Retailers on the Upside platform can also benefit from this partnership. By offering DasherDirect cardholders personalized incentives and experiences, the customers will be motivated to visit participating retailers, buy more frequently, or put more in their basket in a way that’s profitable for the retailer.

About the companies

The Upside Partner Platform is a series of application program interfaces (APIs) that allows partners to provide Upside’s personalised promotions to their own users in their own app environment. As the firm puts it, Upside is a retail technology company on a mission to help communities thrive. Their technology is created to help millions of people get more purchasing power on the things they need, and tens of thousands of brick and mortar businesses earn more profit.





Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today’s gig workforce. Payfare partners with some well-known platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

Payfare on the rise

The company has been adding to its portfolio more recently, partnering with Visa in the US in March 2022. The fintech added Visa Direct to its platform to facilitate real-time payouts for gig workers. At the time, a Visa survey of gig workers globally showed that 89% of respondents indicated they were likely to sign up for real-time payments, while 66% responded that they would select gig companies who offered real-time payments instead of others.

Earlier in 2022 the company also partnered with Cardlytics to allow cardholders to earn cashback when they shop at local and national brands. Through this partnership Payfare provides cardholders with an automatic rewards experience. Payfare customers pay for products with their card and the cash back rewards earned are automatically credited to their rewards wallet. Cardholders can also explore local and national offers in the app.