Payfare and NCR offer self-service financial tools for cardholders

The extended partnership makes NCR a provider of self-service financial solutions for Payfare’s cardholders across the United States for both cash in and cash out transactions.











Payfare, which offers instant payouts and loyalty rewards for gig economy platforms in the United States, including DoorDash and Lyft, has been a valued partner of NCR for its Allpoint ATM network, which offers surcharge-free cash access for over 1,200 card issuers at 40,000 ATMs nationwide. Under the expanded partnership, Payfare’s cardholders will gain access to Allpoint+ cash-accepting ATMs, enabling cash deposits in addition to cash withdrawals.





Accessing cash without a debit card

Payfare is also leveraging NCR Pay360, an API solution that allows cardholders to access cash in their account with a simple, secure code via Payfare’s digital banking apps. Such functionality will enable Payfare cardholders to withdraw cash without requiring a physical debit card. With the addition of Allpoint+ and NCR Pay360, gig workers across the country will be able to access cash with greater flexibility, ease and speed at convenient locations they know and trust.

Payfare’s officials said that their cardholders have leveraged NCR’s retail-based Allpoint ATM network to access cash where they live and shop, and we are confident that this expanded partnership will offer even more value. With NCR, they are supporting new transactions and will enhance self-service financial solutions in a safe, secure, and efficient manner at scale for gig workers across the United States.

Also commenting on the partnership, representatives from NCR said that Payfare is investing in software and services that will help on-demand economy platforms deliver compliant, reliable payments to their gig workers. Through NCR’s innovations, Payfare’s users benefit from more efficiency and speed and unmatched density and scale. They’re happy to support Payfare in serving the financial needs of gig workers and bring new capabilities to on-demand marketplaces.