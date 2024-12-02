PayEye and Worldline partner to launch biometric technology

PayEye has created a biometric eyepos payment terminal, enabling payment authentication with a single glance. This technology combines iris and facial biometrics for the first time. When making a payment at the eyepos terminal for the first time, a unique code is generated in real-time based on the user's biometric features. This code is then compared to the original biometric template during the payment process.





To use this system, users have to simply download the free PayEye Global app, complete the registration, and link a payment card from which funds will be deducted during transactions.











Twenty years after the introduction of NFC-based technology, biometric transactions are considered by many payment experts as the next revolutionary stage in payment services development. The combination of PayEye's biometric technology with the trusted functionalities provided by Worldline has created a solution that is transforming the electronic payments market.





eyepos 3: a universal payment device

Understanding that the adoption of new technologies can take many years, similar to the development of NFC technology, the eyepos 3 terminal supports a variety of payment methods. These include the widely used NFC technology and QR codes, in addition to traditional payment card transactions.







The eyepos 3 terminal features a large 5.5-inch screen, which can display advertisements or a shopping list during payment. Running on the Android 11 operating system, it offers extensive possibilities for creating integrated solutions within a single device.