



By receiving this certification, PayerMax is set to be able to provide its comprehensive payment gateway services to merchants across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In addition, the PTSP certification represents a substantial accomplishment for PayerMax, enabling the company to operate entirely within Saudi Arabia’s financial ecosystem.











The current announcement falls in line with the firm’s commitment to providing optimised services to the region, with it having recently become one of the first Asian companies to have established regional headquarters in Riyadh under the Regional Headquarters Program (RHQ) initiated by the Ministry of Investment. Moreover, the strategic move enables PayerMax to solidify its presence in Saudi Arabia, one of the most dynamic fintech ecosystems in the Middle East.

PayerMax’s capabilities and mission

As an omnichannel global payment solution provider, PayerMax supports nearly 600 payment methods across over 150 countries. Additionally, the company centres its efforts on supporting the borderless expansion of digital merchants in developing markets. When commenting on the news, representatives from PayerMax underlined that obtaining the PTSP certification represents a significant achievement for the company as it expands its operations in Saudi Arabia. This accreditation is set to allow the firm to deliver its payment solutions to merchants, equipping them with a secure, flexible, and efficient payment infrastructure.



With Saudi Arabia continuing its journey towards becoming a global fintech hub under Vision 2030, PayerMax intends to contribute to this advancement by providing merchants with the tools they require to expand their operations and augment their capabilities in the digital economy. Also, the company highlighted its allegiance to driving the Kingdom’s digital transformation and promoting the growth of its fintech ecosystem. PayerMax’s services were developed to assist businesses navigate the difficulties of global and local payment processing, working towards ensuring simplified and secure customer transactions.