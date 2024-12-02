



Through this collaboration, Payer intends to support American Express payments across the Nordic region. The company focuses on allowing enterprises leveraging it as a business-to-business (B2B) digital payment platform to accept American Express Cards as a payment method for all purchases and services.











Payer – American Express collaboration objectives

With its operations specialised in digital conversion, payments, and finance automation, Payer is committed to digitalising the payments environment in the B2B industry. Being a licenced Swedish payments company, the firm focuses on digital B2B payments for enterprise customers on a pan-European and global scale. Through its payment platform for B2B ecommerce, the company aims to support businesses in developing improved digital payment experiences that can increase sales and create sustainable relationships with their users. According to Payer’s officials, the partnership with American Express is set to provide its European B2B customers with enhanced payment choices when paying for goods and services on its B2B checkout, across several industries including manufacturing, automotive, consulting, and financial services. Additionally, the current move aligns with Payer’s commitment to solidifying its position as a B2B Payments Service Provider (PSP) across the Nordics and Europe.



Furthermore, representatives from American Express underlined that collaborating with payment providers, including Payer, accelerates the company’s expansion at more locations, thus also working towards improving the B2B payments space. Moreover, the partnership with Payer enables Cardmembers to leverage their cards in more locations and have increased choice of where they can use them. Since its inception, Payer’s objective has been to enhance and make business operations more efficient. The company’s B2B digital platform focuses on adding value across the Order to Cash process with plug-and-play solutions that can raise digital sales and minimise costs. Payer also facilitates customer onboarding with instant risk and credit decisions, as well as digital payments and checkout solutions. In addition, the company provides an Accounts Receivable Automation service with an invoicing solution that, as of the announcement, enables American Express Cardmembers to pay their invoice with their card.





American Express’ past developments





To advance its operations and expand its footprint, American Express recently entered multiple collaborations and announced several developments, including the launch of its Plan It offering. Through this, the company aimed to allow UK-based credit Cardmembers to pay off purchases in instalments. By utilising the capabilities of the product, customers could opt to place a transaction or an amount from their recent statement into a 3, 6, or 12-month instalment plan.Prior to this announcement, American Express Middle East, the company’s subsidiary in the region, collaborated with Ottu to provide its Cardmembers with an enhanced shopping experience. The partnership was set to offer American Express Cardmembers a simplified, convenient, and secure online shopping experience when they utilise their cards at Ottu’s online merchants.

