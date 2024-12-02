Payelp enters partnership with Fortumo

The partnership between Payelp and Fortumo is set to enable Payelp’s merchants to offer operator billing as a payment solution to their end-users; rather than charging purchases to a credit card, users can pay with their mobile operator bill instead.

Payelp, which is part of a global payment platform that processes more than 500,000 transactions per minute, offers payment and business development services to merchants in over 74 countries worldwide. Payelp specializes in digital goods and services, but also works with non-digital merchants as well.

Founded in 2007, Fortumo provides merchants with mobile payments in 79 countries worldwide. Users pay with their mobile phone and purchases are charged to their mobile phone bill. Fortumo mobile payments are cross-platform on desktop, in mobile web and HTML5 apps. Fortumo is backed by Intel Capital and Greycroft Partners and has offices in Estonia, San Francisco, Beijing and New Delhi.

In recent news, Fortumo has launched a mobile operator billing service in Indonesia.