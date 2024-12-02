PayEase now supports Apple Pay in China

With the launch of Apple Pay, there will be more consumers using this platform for the payment of mobile purchases. As a partner, PayEase will provide integrated payment solutions for vendors using Apple Pay, and open up payment channels to accepting this platform.

The customers who use Apple Pay by adding a debit or credit card are going to be assigned a unique device account number (DAN), which will be encrypted and secured to save the information in the secure element security chip. There will be unique, one-time authorization code for every transaction made via Apple Pay, the Chinese company said in a press release.

Apple Pay is available to be accessed by iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch. The payment options offered by Apple’s payment service include paying by using fingerprints through the Touch ID.

PayEase was established in 1998 and is China’s international, intra-bank payment portal offering a multitude of electronic payment services. The company mainly focuses on mobile and internet based one-stop customized payment solution for e-commerce companies. The company accepts China UnionPay system in addition to the 23 national banks in the country.