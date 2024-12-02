Paydoo joins Electronic Money Association

As a stakeholder in the Electronic Money Association, Paydoo will contribute to building a more fintech-friendly regulatory landscape within the EU. This will be achieved by participating in the analysis and suggesting modifications in payment-related European Directives, as well as national Member States regulations and legislation.

According to the company, the EMA membership will bring added value to Paydoo customers, whose business interests will be defended at the EU level.

EMA is the trade body for electronic money issuers and payment service providers, including payment institutions, banks, and payment schemes. EMA members include payments and ecommerce businesses worldwide, such as Paydoo, Paypal, Airbnb, Stripe, Payoneer, Skrill, Facebook, Coinbase, Wolrdpay, Wirecard among others.