Paydock secures GBP 25 mln Series A funding round

Paydock is a payment orchestrator that offers financial institutions and merchants rapid connectivity to fintech and payments systems without disrupting current infrastructure. The company’s agnostic platform minimises heavy costs and flattens pervasive risks in traditional multi-vendor payment solutions. It allows customers to ‘plug and play’ vendors while closing common security gaps. Paydock’s bank-grade security posture has made it a standout in the sector through its auditable and traceable API stack.











Streamlining payments for fintechs and digital merchants

Recent large-scale shifts in ecommerce have accelerated the entry of innovative payment systems to the market, offering consumers an unprecedented choice while simultaneously introducing problems for merchants. Merchants have struggled to integrate, maintain, and optimise these vendors while shouldering escalating administration, security, and consumer experience problems, says the payments orchestrator.

Paydock aims to be adopted as a front-line strategy for a major financial institution following growing traction among its merchant base. Their novel partnership approach enables customers to leap-frog generations of payments technology and prepare for the future. Paydock’s blue-chip client list includes the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, retailing giant Coles, and not-for-profit organisations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Paydock’s vision is to work with selected institutions while continuing to offer its platform to merchants seeking frictionless access to the fintech market as a whole. As financial institutions become particularly aware of their urgent need to better support digital merchants, Paydock creates an opportunity to resolve these issues at scale.

Officials from Paydock said they are happy to welcome Silverstripe to the Paydock story. Having established a deep relationship over the past since 2022, their experience and track record in the finance and tech sector will supercharge their mission to transform the payments sector. They are fully focused now on doubling down on their vision to deliver an augmented payment orchestration solution. This funding enables them to accelerate that vision, introduce customers and partners faster, and bring forward their vision of the future in payments.





What does Paydock do?

Founded in 2015, Paydock is an enterprise-grade commerce orchestration platform focused on reducing the substantial cost and effort within a merchant’s payments experience. Paydock is dedicated to revolutionising the payment industry by simplifying payment management and resolving systemic inefficiencies and risks associated with the industry’s growth, such as ever-increasing complexity, lost profit, and material risk.

The company processes millions of monthly payments through its platform for businesses across all industry sectors, including financial institutions, household brand retailers, travel, insure-tech, and not-for-profit. Paydock’s platform has generated substantial ROI gains for customers, shrinking the total cost of payments ownership, including back-office administration, processing, technical, compliance, and opportunity costs.