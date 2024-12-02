



Following this announcement, the PayDo Cards will be available for both businesses and individuals, providing secure online and in-store shopping, as well as transactions via Apple Pay and Google Pay, and easy ATM withdrawing across the world.

In addition, the tool aims to make financial management practical and versatile for its customers. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the PayDo Cards launch

The PayDo Cards were developed in order to offer a range of features to simplify financial management, including unlimited virtual and physical cards (the company will instantly issue virtual cards or order physical ones with delivery across the region of Europe), employee management (issue cards were linked to employees’ phone numbers for ease of use, with the capability to set individual spending limits for each card), as well as control over business (customers will be enabled to monitor spending, customise embossed names on cards, and manage all financial activities through on dashboard).

The products will provide global access (pay anywhere Visa is accepted and withdraw cash at ATMs across the world), and digital wallets (customers will have the possibility to add cards to Apple Pay or Google Pay for contactless payments), while being tailored to the needs of the clients as well (the products will offer the possibility to get a card for managing budgets, ads, subscriptions, and corporate spending).