



The card is a tax benefit tool for corporate employees and has a corporate expense management platform for the employer to manage their expenses digitally. Moreover, through this collaboration, PayCraft intends to reach one million customers in India within 24 months.





One Nation Corporate Card capabilities

The card is built on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) specifications, which allow for seamless transactions across multiple channels. It also facilitates digitising business expenses for corporates and SMEs across the country. The One Nation Corporate Card will be available to customers across India from the end of June.





PayCraft, stated that the One Nation Corporate Card is built on an indigenously developed multi-wallet platform with transit issuance and processing capability. Moreover, this card is expected to advance the Government of India's vision of One Nation One Card concept.