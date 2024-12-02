paycosmos to offer ISO payment platform, features merchant underwriting

The platform consolidates everything an ISO needs to support agents, acquire and underwrite merchants while leveraging payment solutions without the cost and risk of building and maintaining complex technical infrastructures.

Platform components and features include:

Registration - online forms gather merchant data and score results in real-time

Underwriting - data feeds automated underwriting and optimizes portfolio management

Onboarding - configures the merchant for card, ACH, RTP, IMS and RDC

The Instant Merchant Settlement (IMS) links a merchants terminal to their bank account. A merchant can utilize Instant Merchant Settlement the same as the credit card processing they do today - the only difference is they get paid instantly. When they accept a credit card payment the funds are in their bank account and available for withdrawal in seconds.

As an adopter of Instant Merchant Settlement (IMS), paycosmos is a payments solution provider of traditional point-of-sale terminals, virtual terminals, mobile, invoicing, hosted payments and more to help businesses securely accept payments just about anywhere

linked2pay provides risk and payment solutions to deliver ACH, credit card, RTP and check processing automation. The company provides their white label payment solutions platform to banks, channel partners, and their clients.